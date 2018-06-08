Alpha Pyrenees Trust updated the market on its trading for the quarter ended 31 March on Friday, reporting that at period end, it owned one property in France at Saint Cyr L'Ecole, of around 6,340 square metres of commercial real estate. The London-listed firm said that at the end of the quarter, its net asset value was a negative 63.9p per share. It said the decrease in net asset value from 31 December, when it was a negative 63.5p per share, was mainly due to the loss it incurred in the ...

