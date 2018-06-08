AIM-listed Hargreaves Services said on Friday that trading has been "satisfactory", with results for the year seen in line with its expectations. In a trading update ahead of its preliminary results for the year to the end of May, the company - which provides services to the industrial, energy and property sector - also said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with one party to acquire subsidiary Brockwell Energy in a deal that is expected to take place within the next few months. ...

