Frequently we publish articles about the use and advantages of stock screeners. The investing via a stock screener is nothing less than the selecting of stocks that meet certain criteria. The core of this is the use of strong criteria that worked in the past and the use of a very wide spectrum of stocks. We do this filtering with almost all American and European stocks. We think it's essential that investors invest over the borders in order to reduce their (systematic) portfolio risks and of ... (Ronald Kok)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...