The "Italy Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Off-the-Road Vehicle), By Demand Category (Replacement OEM), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the tire market is projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2023 in Italy.

Growing automobile sales and increasing per capita income are the major factors propelling demand for tires across the country. Moreover, expanding vehicle fleet of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers in addition to improving economic scenario is further expected to fuel tire sales in the country over the next five years.

Passenger car segment accounted for the largest share in Italy tire market in 2017, and the segment is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well, owing to recovering sales of passenger cars in the country.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Italy Tire Production Overview

6. Italy Tire Market Outlook

7. Italy Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook

8. Italy Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

9. Italy Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10. Italy Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

11. Italy Off- the-Road Tire (OTR) Market Outlook

12. Import-Export Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends Developments

15. Policy Regulatory Landscape

16. Italy Economic Profile

17. Competitive Landscape

18. Strategic Recommendations

