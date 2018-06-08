On May 4 and 5, 2018, Warren E. Buffett (born 1930) and Charles T. Munger (born 1924), both already legends during their lifetime, held the annual shareholders? meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Approximately 42,000 visitors gathered in Omaha, Nebraska, to attend the star investors? Q&A session.

Peoples? enthusiasm is understandable: From 1965 to 2017, Buffett's Berkshire share achieved an annual average return of 20.9 percent (after tax), while the S&P 500 returned only 9.9 percent ... (Dr. Thorsten Polleit)

