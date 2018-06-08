Product Donations Reduce Construction Costs for Nonprofits Across the Country

Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - HomeAid America, a nonprofit organization that builds housing for organizations helping the homeless, is proud to announce the completion of five homeless housing developments that received generous support from Milgard Windows & Doors through a national partnership established in 2016.

HomeAid identifies charities serving homeless populations that are in need of additional or upgraded housing facilities and recruits builders, their trade partners and suppliers to take on these projects, completing them at a deep discount through the in-kind donation of their time and materials.

Milgard Windows & Doors Donates Material to Homeless Housing Project

Milgard provided an in-kind donation of low maintenance, durable and energy-efficient vinyl windows, backed with a Full Lifetime Warranty. This significantly reduced construction costs for five HomeAid projects that added 135 beds for women, children, families, veterans and trafficked youth experiencing homelessness in Portland, Sacramento, Boulder, Orange County and the Bay Area of California.

"We strive to see our communities thrive and appreciate the opportunity to give back in our local neighborhoods," said Jeremiah Noneman, Marketing Director at Milgard Windows & Doors. "Milgard is pleased to support HomeAid in their effort to alleviate homelessness that affects more than 3.5 million Americans per year."

Milgard's donation of 229 windows and patio doors allowed HomeAid to reinvest their capital into life-changing programs such as education, job-skills training and financial counseling to help residents move from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

"We thank Milgard for their major contribution to these worthwhile projects across the country," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "Having their high-quality windows and patio doors in these homes will assure cost savings for the service providers that they can use for programs to help those in need get back on their feet."

For more information and photos of these completed projects, please visit www.milgard.com/homeaid.

About HomeAid America

HomeAid is a leading national nonprofit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals with 18 chapters in 12 states across the country. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed over 500 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $300 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 50 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 300,000 previously homeless people over the years, as well as provided a location for services that help these people get back on their feet. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org.

About Milgard Windows & Doors

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized as Builders Choice for vinyl and fiberglass windows in the Western United States, in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard is the highest online rated window and patio door brand, as measured by the 2017 NRS consumer sentiment study conducted by MetrixLab and commissioned by Masco. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

Media Contact:

Amanda Genakos

(303) 489-2721

agenakos@homeaid.org