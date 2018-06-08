

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin is set for a rough ride now that it has dropped to the $7,000 support, investor and financial writer Jani Ziedins said in a blog post on Thursday.



In his Cracked.Market blog, Ziedins wrote that, 'This cryptocurrency [Bitcoin] had a very ugly May and it looks like things will only get worse.'



'This is a long-term downtrend and lower lows are still ahead of us,' he added.



Ziedins had predicted a few weeks back, when Bitcoin fell to the $8,000 support that cryptocurrencies were very much in a downtrend and lower prices could be expected in future.



'It takes most bubbles between 6 and 24 months to finish bursting,' the analyst wrote then.



'If bitcoin is like most bubbles, that means the worst is still ahead of us and we should expect lower-lows over the next few months.'



Now, Ziedins reckoned that this is a 'long-term' downtrend and lower lows are still ahead.



'Breaking $7k support will trigger to another wave of selling, but the fear won't strike in earnest until we undercut the $6k lows,' he wrote.



Ziedins pointed out that double-bottoms were a common and powerful reversal pattern.



However, no one talks about triple-bottoms, because they are not a real thing. 'Hit bottom three times and you are headed much lower,' the analyst added.



