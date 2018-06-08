West Corporation Introduces Media Snippets, Interactive Multimedia Modules for Content Publishing

OMAHA, Neb., June 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Corporation (https://www.west.com/) ("West"), a global leader in technology-enabled services, introduces Media Snippets, customizable content modules that can be seamlessly embedded into press releases, blogs and web pages to help companies provide an immersive and information-rich experience for their key stakeholders. Media Snippets also provides insight into social sharing behavior, image downloads and video views so brands can analyze their results, see what content resonates, and understand how their audiences interact with their content.

"Our goal is to continually innovate and enhance our technology to provide clients with tools that allow them to most effectively communicate with their audiences," said John Shlonsky, CEO of West Corporation. "With Media Snippets we enable compelling content in a feature rich press release published on GlobeNewswire.com, as well as websites managed through West's webhosting services, including IR websites, newsrooms and corporate websites. Media Snippets is a leap forward in our ever expanding suite of communication products and services."

Debuting at the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) Annual Conference in Las Vegas, June 10-13, 2018, Media Snippets allows companies to go beyond text-only press releases and web pages by enabling images, infographics, on-demand video, audio and webcasts-even streaming video of live events.

Communications professionals can now leverage their branded content and media assets to create enhanced press releases that promote interest and engagement, make an emotional connection with audiences and facilitate social sharing.

"The average consumer spends less than a minute reading a press release, so it's more important than ever to provide content that's immediately engaging," said Ben Chodor, president, West Digital Communications. "Research shows that content with compelling images garners 94 percent more views than content without1, and 81 percent of people have been convinced to buy a product or service by watching a brand's video2. Using an unbranded, ad-free HTML5 player, companies can easily integrate their own video, video from any third-party platform, or embed entire live streams and webcasts."

To see a live demonstration of Media Snippets, visit West Digital Communications at Booth #517 during NIRI.

Two Media Snippets accompanying this release are available at:

https://resource.globenewswire.com/snippets/68806 (https://resource.globenewswire.com/snippets/68806)

(https://resource.globenewswire.com/snippets/68806)https://resource.globenewswire.com/snippets/69115 (https://resource.globenewswire.com/snippets/69115)

About West Corporation:

West Corporation is a leading technology enablement company that connects people around the world, making companies more efficient and improving lives. West helps its client more effectively communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative solutions.

For over 30 years, West has provided reliable, high-quality voice and data services. West has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. West is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.west.com (http://www.west.com/).

At the Company:

Dave Pleiss

Investor Relations

West Corporation (http://www.west.com/)

(402) 716-6578

DMPleiss@west.com (mailto:DMPleiss@west.com)