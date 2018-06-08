AIM-listed Tern said on Friday that it understands that Device Authority, the Internet of Things security business in which it has a 56.8% stake, is in discussions with Thales Group regarding a new product solution. Responding to press speculation, the company said that these discussions are yet to be concluded and no official launch has been made. Tern added that further announcements will be made as and when appropriate. At 1430 BST, the shares were up 11% to 29.97p. ...

