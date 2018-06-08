AIM-quoted mining company Patagonia Gold provided investors with a first-quarter update for its Cap Oeste project in Argentina on Friday as efforts to optimise production continued. Production at Cap Oeste 10,662 ounces of gold equivalent throughout the first quarter at an average cash cost of $693 per ounce, or $756 an ounce including depreciation and amortisation. Patagonia intends to use proceeds from its gold sales to pay for its new crushing circuit and reduce its net debt position. "The ...

