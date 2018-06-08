Results from London Pride brewer Fuller Smith & Turner reveal that the capital's denizens continued to eating out and drinking out whatever the weather, though growth was not as strong as a year ago. Drinks like-for-like sales were up 3.3% while food was up 1.5%, with revenue of £403.6m up 5% compared to the growth of 12% last year, while adjusted pre-tax profit of £43.2m was up 3%, down from last year's 5% growth but bang in line with City analyst forecasts. The full-year dividend was topped ...

