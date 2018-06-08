

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - As he prepared to depart for a G7 summit in Canada on Friday, President Donald said Russia should be reinstated into the group of major industrialized countries.



Trump told reporters Russia should be at the two-day meeting, arguing that it is important for Russia to be at negotiating table.



'I would recommend - and it's up to them, but Russia should be in the meeting, it should be a part of it,' Trump said. 'You know, whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, but we have a world to run.'



The G7 was previously known as the G8 until Russia was expelled in 2014 over its invasion and annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.



'They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.' Trump said in remarks on the White House's south lawn.



At the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Trump will meet with leaders from the U.K., Canada, Japan, Italy, Germany and France.



The summit is expected to focus on trade relations amid the ongoing dispute over Trump imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.



Trump continued his tough talk on trade as he prepared to head to the meeting, arguing that the U.S. is being treated very unfairly on trade.



In posts on Twitter ahead of the summit, Trump lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.



'Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow.'



Trump described Trudeau as 'indignant' for bringing up the relationship between the U.S. and Canada without mentioning Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products.



'Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn't happen, we come out even better!' Trump tweeted.



Macron suggested in an earlier tweet that Trump risks becoming isolated and indicated the other six members of the G7 are willing to issue a joint statement that excludes the U.S.



'The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be,' Macron tweeted.



He added, 'Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force.'



Trump is scheduled to leave the summit early in order to travel to Singapore for his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The move means Trump will skip sessions on climate change and the environment.



