Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - RosCan Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ROS) ("RosCan" or the "Company") is issuing a correction to its previously disseminated news release dated June 7, 2018. The correction is limited to the Company's remaining payments pursuant to the agreement (b) pay to Pelangio an aggregate of $150,000 as follows:

Amount Due Date



$50,000 On December 5, 2018; and,



$100,000 On December 5, 2019



It is now being corrected to "(b) pay to Pelangio an aggregate of $250,000 as follows:

Amount Due Date $50,000 On December 5, 2018; and, $200,000 On December 5, 2019"



RosCan Minerals Corporation ("RosCan" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROS) reports that the remaining payments to be made by the Company to earn a 50% interest in the Dormaa Project in Ghana, pursuant to the option and joint venture agreement made with Pelangio Exploration Inc. ("Pelangio"), have been extended by an additional six months. The extension was necessitated by the delay in commencing the drill program which is currently underway. Exploration results will be released once received.

RosCan's remaining payments pursuant to the agreement are now as follows:

(a) fund $1,700,000 in exploration expenditures, as follows:

Amount Due Date $700,000 By December 5, 2018; and, $1,000,000 By December 5, 2019.



ABOUT ROSCAN

RosCan Minerals Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focussed on West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of large gold deposits for its Kandiole Project in west Mali. RosCan is also exploring the gold potential of the early exploration stage Dormaa Project in Ghana, in which RosCan can earn a 50% interest through an option agreement with Pelangio Exploration Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 832-5555 or (416) 293-8437

Email: info@roscan.ca

Forward Looking Statements

