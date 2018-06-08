

Octopus Apollo VCT plc



8 June 2018



Appointment of New External Auditor



The Company announces that it has completed a competitive tender process for the appointment of a new external auditor.



BDO LLP will be appointed as external auditor for the year ending 31 January 2019, replacing James Cowper Kreston LLP. James Cowper Kreston will audit the Company's accounts for the year ending 31 January 2018.



James Cowper Kreston LLP declined the opportunity to participate in the tender process as the firm has taken the decision to withdraw from auditing certain Public Interest Entities for the time being because of the increasing regulatory landscape and associated costs



Shareholder approval to confirm the appointment of BDO LLP will be sought at the Company's AGM on 12 July 2018.



For further information please contact:



Parisha Kanani Company Secretary 020 3935 3520



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B17B347R13



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX