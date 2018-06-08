Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S (ticker: RILBA) will be moved from the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Copenhagen to the Large Cap segment, as per June 11, 2018. Segment revisions are usually conducted yearly, but the share capital of Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S will be increased substantially due to the company's merger with Nordjyske Bank A/S (discontinuing company). Therefore this transfer to the Large Cap segment is performed now. ISIN: DK0060854669 Name: Ringkjøbing Landbobank Volume before change: 21,812,000 shares (DKK 21,812,000) Change: 9,182,258 shares (DKK 9,182,258) Volume after change: 30,994,258 shares (DKK 30,994,258) Short name: RILBA Orderbook ID: 3292 About the segments: The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. The segment Mid Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro, and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million euro. According to the market cap classification rules for the Nordic exchanges, the company will be transferred to another market capitalization segment between the review periods if the market value of the company changes substantially due to an increase or decrease of its market capitalization and it is likely that the change in the market value is not of temporary nature. Such transfer will be valid from the date of registration of the change. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Servies +45 33 77 03 88