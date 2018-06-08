The "Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Offerings, End User, and Vertical Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location providing Internet access over wireless local area network (WLAN) through a router linked to a service provider. Wi-Fi hotspots are used by enterprises, network operators, and communication service providers for data transmission and delivery of applications over Wi-Fi. Moreover, increase in adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and advanced network infrastructure have driven the use of Wi-Fi hotspots for Internet connectivity.

The global Wi-Fi hotspot market is attributed to increase in use of cell phones and smart devices, growth in adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by hospitality, retail, and education sector, and adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by the network operators for data traffic offload. Further, introduction of mobile hotspots and the developing economies in Asia-Pacific and MEA is expected to offer growth opportunities for the market.

Wi-Fi hotspot market is segmented based on offerings, end user, industry vertical, and region. Based on offerings, it is divided into component, software, and services. As per component, the market is classified into wireless hotspot gateways, wireless hotspot controllers, and mobile hotspot devices. Based on software, the market is analyzed across centralized hotspot management, Wi-Fi security software, Wi-Fi hotspot billing software, and cloud-based hotspot management. As per services, the Wi-Fi hotspot market is categorized into professional service, installation and integration services, consulting services, and managed services.

Companies Mentioned:

Aptilo Networks AB

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

iPass, Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Ericsson

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Component

5 Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Software

6 Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Services

7 Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User

8 Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Company Profile

