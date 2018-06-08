Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 08-Jun-2018 / 16:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 8 June 2018, Moscow - Sberbank announces the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which took place today. The AGM approved the annual report and the bank's annual accounting (financial) statements for 2017. The AGM approved the Supervisory Board's recommendations on distribution of net profit for 2017 and payment of dividends on ordinary shares in the amount of 12.00 roubles per share, and on preferred shares in the amount of 12.00 roubles per share. 26 June 2018 was approved as the date on which persons entitled to receive dividends will be determined. The AGM approved the appointment of audit organisation AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the auditor of Sberbank for 2018 and Q1 2019. The Supervisory Board and Audit Commission of the bank were elected at the AGM. The following members were elected to the Supervisory Board: ? Esko Tapani Aho, Executive Chairman of the Board of East Office of Finnish Industries ? Leonid Boguslavskiy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IVI.RU Limited Liability Company ? Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor of the Bank of Russia ? Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank ? Nadezhda Ivanova, Head of the Main Branch for the Central Federal District of the Bank of Russia ? Sergey Ignatiev, Advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Russia ? Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank ? Alexander Kuleshov, President of Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology ? Vladimir Mau, Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration ? Gennady Melikyan, Honoured Economist of the Russian Federation ? Maksim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation ? Olga Skorobogatova, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia ? Nadya Wells, Independent Investment and Corporate Governance Consultant ? Sergei Shvetsov, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia The following members were elected to the Audit Commission: ? Alexey Bogatov, Senior Managing Director, Director of the Integrated Risk Management Department of Sberbank ? Natalia Borodina, Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Department of the Bank of Russia ? Maria Voloshina, Deputy Chief Accountant of the Bank of Russia, Deputy Director of the Accounting and Reporting Department ? Tatyana Domanskaya, Executive Director, Head of the Section for Interaction with External Control Bodies of the Internal Audit Division of Sberbank ? Yulia Isakhanova, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Financial Control Division of the Finance Department of Sberbank ? Irina Litvinova, Deputy Director of the Internal Auditing Department of the Bank of Russia ? Alexey Minenko, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Chief Accountant, Head of the Accounting and Reporting Division, Accounting and Reporting Department of Sberbank The AGM granted consent to a related-party transaction for liability insurance of members of the bank's Supervisory Board and other officers, as well as members of the boards of directors and officers of companies that are part of Sberbank Group, when carrying out their duties. The AGM approved the new version of Sberbank's Charter. # # # Sberbank Yulia Emm Press office Tel. +7 495 665-56-00 ext. 605-89 media@sberbank.ru Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 19 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking license No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2]. 