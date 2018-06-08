

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has asked its supply chain to prepare around 20% fewer components for iPhones debuting in the latter half of 2018, taking a cautious approach toward smartphone shipments compared with last year's orders, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.



The U.S. company last year placed orders to prepare for production of up to 100 million units of the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, but this year Apple currently expects total shipments of only 80 million units for new models, the report said.



Foxconn remains the largest iPhone assembler for the upcoming models in 2018. The company will handle all of the 5.8-inch OLED smartphones, while also holding shares of 80% to 90% for the 6.5-inch OLED model and a 30% order allocation for the LCD version.



