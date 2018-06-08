

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing giant Uber is looking to enter the electric scooter business in its hometown of San Francisco and is submitting an application for the city's upcoming pilot program, Axios reported Thursday.



Electric scooters have won plenty of fans in San Francisco. Following the sudden boom in dockless electric scooters in the city, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency or SFMTA announced new regulations in late May, requiring startups to remove their scooters from the streets by June 4 and apply for permits by June 7.



Uber, which acquired electric bike sharing start-up Jump Bikes in April, wants to deploy the bikes in the city as part of its plans to widen transport options to customers, according to the Axios report.



The acquisition of Jump Bikes heralded Uber's official entry into the dockless bike-sharing space. Users can locate a nearby Jump bike using a companion smartphone app, and use it after paying and unlocking it using the smartphone. At the end of the ride, the bikes have to be locked to a sidewalk bicycle rack.



The SFMTA hopes to grant permits by the end of June for its year-long pilot program.



At least seven companies, including Uber, are now said to be vying for a a maximum of five permits that will be given to electric scooter companies by the SFMTA. The five companies will be allowed to operate 500 scooters each within San Francisco for the pilot program.



Bird, LimeBike and Spin have already launched scooter fleets in the city. In addition to these three companies, Lyft, Skip and China-based bike sharing company Ofo are also in the fray for the permits, according to media reports.



