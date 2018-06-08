IT service management company Redcentric downgraded its expectations for 2019 on Friday, citing the loss of some public sector hosting business, recent sales softness and the upfront costs of the Yorkshire and Humber public sector network programme. Redcentric revised its expectations for FY19 revenues down by around 5% versus its previous forecasts, while its expectations for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were cut by around 10%. "This reflects a continuing ...

