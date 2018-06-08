Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report 08-Jun-2018 / 15:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 June 2018 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that it has sent a notice convening the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting to shareholders together with a Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction. The Annual General Meeting will be held at Office 1002, 10th floor, Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre, Thessalonikis Street, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 4 July 2018 at 12.00 noon BST (14.00hrs local time). Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and Form of Instruction are available on the Company's website at www.arricano.com [1] and the Annual Report has been posted to shareholders. For further information please contact: CEO: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +380 44 569 6708 Mykhailo Merkulov Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Tim Robertson/Toby Andrews Nominated Adviser and Broker: Smith & Williamson Corporate Finance Tel: +44 (0)20 7131 Limited 4000 Azhic Basirov ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 Sequence No.: 5630 EQS News ID: 693921 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=176099c6c8fcfddbc8d112994d2d9772&application_id=693921&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

