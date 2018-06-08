Regulatory News:

Following the announcement that they had entered into exclusive negotiations on April 25, 2018, Carrefour (Paris:CA) and Système U announce the signing today of a five-year partnership agreement that will involve cooperating on purchasing the biggest national and international brands and provides for increased commitments in favor of French agricultural producers.

This partnership is expected to be effective for 2019 supplier negotiations. Carrefour and Système U will maintain separate commercial and promotional policies.

This partnership agreement is subject to the prior notification of France's Competition Authority.

About Carrefour Group

With a multiformat network of 12,300 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 88.24 billion euros in 2017. The Group has more than 380,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, Twitter (@CarrefourGroup) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About Système U

Système U is a cooperative grouping independent traders operating under the Hyper U, Super U, U Express and Utile banners. The group has more than 1,600 sales points throughout France, and more than 65,000 employees.

2017 sales reached 19.49 billion euros excluding petrol.

