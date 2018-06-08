Marijuana News TodayYesterday we discussed just how big the upcoming Senate vote in Canada would be for pot stocks. And in the marijuana news today, we have the results: the bill passed.This is a huge break for marijuana stocks. While not altogether unexpected, the Senate's vote to pass the legislation puts Canada one massive step closer to bringing marijuana to the people.The bill now bounces back to the House of Commons, where Parliament will have to vote on the amendments. But with a majority held by the Liberal Party, which first proposed Canadian marijuana legalization, it seems that there will be little standing in the way of recreational pot in Canada. (Source:.

