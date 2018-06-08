Heather Couch, spouse of Cranswick's chief executive Adam Couch, disposed of 13,500 ordinary shares in the FTSE 250-listed food supplier on Friday, just weeks after the company reported a 17.6% increase in turnover to £1.46bn for its last trading year. Couch, whose husband has been Cranswick's top man since 2012, sold the shares at an average price of 3,411.75p each for a total of £460,586. Cranswick's revenues grew 12.7% on a like-for-like basis in its trading year ended 31 March and adjusted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...