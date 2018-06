AIM-listed property fund manager First Property Group saw pre-tax profits hit a record high during the year ended 31 March, thanks to an improved performance from its fund management division and a stronger euro. Pre-tax profits grew 0.98% to £9.23m as First Property's total assets under management moved ahead 31% to £626m, £454m of which was managed on behalf of third-party clients, a 45% increase year-on-year. First Property's fund management unit, which generates revenues by charging third ...

