Midatech Pharma on Friday announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its study concerning the effects of Gelclair on the oral mucosits in patients undergoing stem cell transplant (SCT) therapy. The AIM-traded international specialty pharmaceutical company said it enrolled the patient in the Phase IV trial in the US at both the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center and Massachusetts General Hospital. The trial will be randomised and double blind, with one group receiving the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...