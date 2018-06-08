Technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform Ten Lifestyle Group on Friday appointed Francesco de Marchis to the new role of global chief technology officer, effective from September. The AIM-traded company said de Marchis, who has more than two decades of experience in technology and engineering, will lead the expansion of the company platform across all regions, whilst focusing on increased functionality, customisation, and personalisation. "I am excited to be joining such an incredible ...

