This report offers detailed analysis of the Danish defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Denmark's military expenditure, valued at US$3.56 billion in 2018, registered a declining growth rate of -0.93% during 2014-2018.

Following the fall of the Berlin wall, the assertive behavior of Russia and the growing instability in North Africa and Middle East has driven the country to focus on modernizing the military with advanced equipment, alongside its NATO allies. In mid-October 2017, the Danish government released its next six year defense spending guidelines outlining an increase in the defense budget by 20% over the next six years.

Over the forecast period, the country's defense budget is expected to increase from US$3.7 billion in 2019 to US$5.5 billion in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 10.51%.

On a cumulative basis, during 2019-2023, the country is expected to invest US$22.2 billion for defense purposes, of which US$2.7 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure to fund defense procurements. The government's well-defined military modernization plans to counter influence of Russia and its duties with respect to NATO are expected to corner significant part of investment.

The MoD is expected to invest in fighters multi-role Aircraft, Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), and Land-based C4ISR over the coming years.

Copenhagen Sensor Technology (CST) APS

Danish Aerotech A/S

Falck Schmidt Defense Systems A/S (FSDS)

IFAD TS A/S

Lockheed Martin Denmark

Systematic A/S

TenCate Advanced Armour Denmark A/S

Terma A/S

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry Strategy

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

