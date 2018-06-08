

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Friday, but pared its losses in the early afternoon. Despite the recovery, the market still ended the day in negative territory.



Concerns over global trade were thrust back to the forefront at the end of the trading week. Investors were in a nervous mood as tensions flared between the U.S. and its allies ahead of the G7 meeting in Canada.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.42 percent Friday and finished at 8,512.06. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.30 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.43 percent.



The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market Friday. Roche dropped 1.1 percent and Novartis fell 0.5 percent. Nestle also finished lower by 0.3 percent.



Credit Suisse declined 1 percent and UBS weakened by 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, Julius Baer ended the day with a gain of 0.1 percent.



Swiss Life and Zurich Insurance decreased 0.7 percent each, and Swiss Re surrendered 0.2 percent.



The luxury goods companies were among the best performing stocks Friday. Swatch climbed 1.6 percent and Richemont added 0.7 percent.



