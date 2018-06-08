

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos Tacos nationwide on June 13 as part of its 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion with the NBA.



Customers can grab the free taco at participating locations across the country on Wednesday, June 13 from 2 - 6 pm.



The fast-food giveaway comes thanks to the Golden State Warriors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers while on the road in Cleveland. At the beginning of the NBA Championship series, the fast food chain pledged to hand out free tacos if a team 'steals' a game while on the road. During Wednesday night's game three, The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102.



'The Larry O'Brien NBA Championship trophy hasn't been dished out yet, but it's clear that the real winners are taco fans across the nation,' Taco Bell said in a statement.



