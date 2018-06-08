With the release of the Android P beta 3 preview, Fraunhofer IIS announces a new version of the popular FDK library which has been a part of Android since 2012. The FDK2 version will bring several new technologies to Android OEMs, service providers and developers, including xHE-AAC for video and music delivery down to 12kbit/s for stereo sound and MPEG-D DRC dynamic range control for better listening in noisy environments.

The latest version of the MPEG AAC audio codec, xHE-AAC, will extend the usable stereo bitrate range of AAC from as low as 12 kbit/s up to 300 kbit/s, enabling subscription video on demand (SVOD) and streaming music distributors to globally offer a better, more reliable consumer experience over congested networks and particularly in regions where consumers still rely on 2G or 3G connections. In addition, MPEG-D DRC will provide mandatory loudness control for xHE-AAC to playback content at a consistent volume and offers new dynamic range control profiles for listening in noisy situations.

"As SVOD operators enter markets with less capable mobile networks, they will need to offer videos at 50 or 100 kbit/s for successful transmission. Audio can only be a small part of that and saving 16 kbit/s or more on the audio track by switching to the xHE-AAC codec will allow for significant improvements in video quality at those rates while keeping the audio quality at the same level," said Marc Gayer, Head of Business Department Deputy Division Director Audio and Media Technologies at Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. "xHE-AAC's ability to operate down to 12 kbit/s stereo will also help prevent dropouts on streaming services over congested mobile networks worldwide."

xHE-AAC was inherently designed for adaptive streaming and is the only audio codec that seamlessly switches through the entire bitrate range from 12 to 300 kbit/s for stereo. This will allow consumers to hear transparent quality while on a good network connection but shift without any glitch or pre-processing to the bitrates a congested network will support while they are mobile.

Developers will be able to use the new features immediately in Android P, which offers extensions to the existing FDK APIs.

The new technologies have been included in the existing, successful AAC patent licensing program administered by VIA Licensing at no additional cost. Professional and consumer software solutions are available from Fraunhofer today.

About Fraunhofer IIS

The Audio and Media Technologies division of Fraunhofer IIS has been an authority in its field for more than 25 years, starting with the creation of mp3 and co-development of AAC formats. Today, almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with Fraunhofer's media technologies. Besides the global successes mp3 and AAC, the Fraunhofer technologies that improve consumers' audio experiences include Cingo (spatial VR audio), Symphoria (automotive 3D audio), xHE-AAC (adaptive streaming and digital radio), the 3GPP EVS VoLTE codec (crystal clear telephone calls), and the interactive and immersive MPEG-H TV Audio System.

With the test plan for the Digital Cinema Initiative and the recognized software suite easyDCP, Fraunhofer IIS significantly pushed the digitization of cinema. The most recent technological achievement for moving pictures is Realception, a tool for light-field data processing.

Fraunhofer IIS, based in Erlangen, Germany, is one of 72 institutes and research units of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe's largest application-oriented research organization.

For more information, contact amm-info@iis.fraunhofer.de, or visit www.iis.fraunhofer.de/amm.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005558/en/

Contacts:

Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS

Thoralf Dietz

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone +49 9131 776-1630

thoralf.dietz@iis.fraunhofer.de

www.iis.fraunhofer.de

or

Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS

Matthias Rose

Head of Marketing Communications Audio and Media Technologies

Phone +49 9131 776-6175

amm-info@iis.fraunhofer.de

www.iis.fraunhofer.de

or

US Contact

Fraunhofer USA, Inc.

Digital Media Technologies*

Jan Nordmann

Phone +1 408-573-9900

Cell +1 408-390-6698

press@dmt.fraunhofer.org

www.dmt.fraunhofer.org