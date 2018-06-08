Technavio analysts have forecasted the global automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector to generate a revenue of over USD 213 million by 2022, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing focus of manufacturers to expand their presence in various regions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector. Manufacturers that provide automated pest monitoring systems focus on expanding their market presence and involve in strategic alliances with other players to increase their customer base around the world. Vendors can also gain potential advantages in the market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector:

Global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector: Growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields

Manual pest monitoring in farms is time-consuming, requires expert labors for sufficient accuracy, incurs additional cost for farmers, and may lead to safety issues for labors. These factors can result in significant yield loss because of the damage caused by pests. Therefore, the need for automated solutions has increased in farms.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for agricultural equipment, "Automated pest monitoring systems help eliminate crop loss due to pest attacks. These systems ensure fewer field visits and help increase the accuracy of pest monitoring at a lower cost. Automated monitoring sensors give alerts to farmers regarding pest invasions. This eliminates the need for regular field visits by farmers."

Global automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector into the following end-users (large-scale farms and small-scale farms) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the large-scale farms segment held the largest market share in 2017. This end-user is expected to witness steady growth and dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector in 2017. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions in the agriculture sector contributed to the largest market share of the Americas when compared with the other regions.

