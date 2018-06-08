London stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday as investors adopted a risk-off strategy ahead of what could be a heated G7 summit in Canada. The FTSE 100 was down 0.30% to 7,681.07, while the pound was 0.15% lower against the dollar at 1.34035 and 0.1% firmer versus the euro at 1.1387. The second-tier index on the other hand edged higher by 0.03% or 5.83 points to finish at 21,160.54. Investors are expecting US President Trump to find himself isolated from other leaders at the Quebec summit. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...