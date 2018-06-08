There clearest sector pictures on Friday were declines of miners and gains for defensive stocks. The leisure sector was down as its single FTSE 350 representative, Games Workshop said it expects sales for the year to be around £219m, with a pre-tax profit at least £74m versus £38.4m the prior year. Analysts at Peel Hunt said the profits were in line with its expectations, with sales slightly ahead of forecast, helped by a stronger than expected £10m of royalties. "The positive momentum has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...