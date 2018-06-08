London's FTSE 100 benchmark lost ground on Friday falling 0.3% to just above 7,681 as commodities stocks had a tough day, with defensive stocks the main winners. Standard Life Aberdeen was among the big fallers after Lloyds Bank sold its remaining 3.3% stake in for £344m, with Lloyds shares falling too. The sale, which the bank said will have no impact on earnings, comes after Lloyds cancelled its £109bn arrangement with SLA in February, having expressed concerns over competition when Standard ...

