

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee retail giant Starbucks (SBUX) has raised prices for a cup of coffee between 10 cents and 20 cents on all sizes of brewed coffee at most of its over 8,000 company-operated stores across the U.S.



The price of a 12-ounce 'tall' cup of brewed coffee now ranges from $1.95 to $2.15, WSJ reports. Prices on most other beverages the chain sells haven't been increased.



According to WSJ, a Starbucks spokeswoman said the company evaluates pricing on a product-by-product and market-by-market basis. Including this latest increase, Starbucks has raised prices by 1% to 2% in the past year.



The company spokeswoman said the price increases had nothing to do with recovering the costs of closing its stores for the afternoon on May 29 to conduct anti-bias training for employees.



Starbucks had provided anti-racial bias training to nearly 175,000 employees of its 8,000 stores across the country. It had closed its outlets for three hours starting at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., across the U.S.



The decision to provide training for all its employees follow an incident in April, when Starbucks came under scathing criticism after two black men were arrested from a Philadelphia outlet. The arrests sparked accusations of racial profiling by the coffee chain.



