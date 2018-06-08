Technavio analysts forecast the global dental CAD-CAM market to grow toUSD 768 millionby 2022, in their latest market research report 2018.

The use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions is a key trend, which is expected to impact the growth of the global dental CAD-CAM marketDentists have started using highly advanced intraoral scanners to take impressions of teeth at high speeds. Many such scanners are available in the market; hence scanner manufacturers are providing open-architecture software to allow users to select their own milling center. The files created in open architecture systems are imported to CAD software and then sent for production on milling units. The use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions will act as market drivers for the global dental CAD-CAM market.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries as one of the key factors contributing to the global dental CAD-CAM market:

Global dental CAD-CAM market: High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries

A survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry showed that around 99% of American adults believe that a good smile helps them leverage their careers and makes them feel confident. The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to be worth more than USD 22 million dollars by 2021 driven by increasing awareness of dental procedures.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for product lifecycle management research, "The rising aging population, where the focus on aesthetics is high, has spurred the growth of CAD-CAM aided surgeries worldwide for dental implants such as dentures, crowns, and bridges. Moreover, consumers in the developing countries are witnessing an increase in disposable income that has made CAD-CAM aided dental surgeries more affordable.

Global dental CAD-CAM market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global dental CAD-CAM market by product (dental practices CAD-CAM system and dental laboratories CAD-CAM systems) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the Americas held the largest share of the market accounting for over 41% of the total revenue, followed by EMEA and APAC. The high demand in the Americas can be attributed to the increase in aging population and the growth in the number of dental service organizations. Although the overall market share of APAC is the lowest, the regional market growth rate will accelerate significantly over the forecast period.

