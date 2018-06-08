Technavio analysts forecast the global gamification market in the corporate training sector to register a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to plunge due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased integration of social learning and micro-learning in corporate training as one of the key emerging trends in the global gamification market in the corporate training sector. Traditionally, when the corporate training was incorporated in the corporate culture, the curriculum included the training courses and classroom teaching methodologies. This led to a decrease in the employee involvement, affecting the productivity of the company. Companies revolutionized the corporate training by adopting technologies, social collaborative methodologies, and adaptive learning techniques. Social learning combined with social media and its related technologies, which, in turn, drives the demand for gamification and serious games in the market. Social learning, a cognitive process, allows the end-users to enable the employer to observe their co-workers and improve and change according to the behavior of their associates.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased adoption of digitally designed solutions in corporate training as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Global gamification market in the corporate training sector: Increased adoption of digitally designed solutions in corporate training

The implementation of various digitally designed curriculum for corporate training programs by several sectors is driving the market. Organizations are adopting technologies like virtual reality, online serious games, and customized training solutions in their systems. These training programs are adopted to train a huge mass of employers, enabling them to understand the topics and terminologies used in the companies.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology, "The implementation of computer associated training programs and customized learning solutions directly impacts the growth of the global gamification market in the corporate training sector. The solutions must be associated with the business objectives of end-users and must be specially designed as per their training needs."

Global gamification market in the corporate training sector: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gamification market in the corporate training sector into the following applications, structure-based gamification and content-based gamification.

Of the two major applications, the content-based gamification segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 68% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing application is structure-based gamification, which will account for nearly 35% of the total market share by 2022.

The increasing requirement of customized corporate training programs contributes to the higher demand for structure-based gamification. When compared with content-based gamification, the structure-based gamification segment is expected to witness faster growth due to the increased demand for more customized and advanced game versions in the market.

