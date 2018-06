WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open lower, shares of Broadcom (AVGO) continue to see notable weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. Broadcom is currently down by 2.3 percent after ending the previous session at a nearly three-month closing high.



The pullback by Broadcom comes after the chip maker reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings but said it expects wireless revenue to be flat or slightly down in the third quarter.



