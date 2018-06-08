The "Future of the Turkish Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Turkish defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Turkish defense expenditure stands at US$10.7 billion in 2018, and registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.94% during the historic period.

The country's strained relationship with Greece, persistent threats from the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), active participation in peacekeeping missions, and the reduction in foreign dependency for military equipment procurement, drove defense expenditure during the historic period.

With this trend expected to continue, expenditure is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.36% over the forecast period to value US$15.8 billion in 2023.

As a percentage of GDP, the country's defense expenditure will average 1.36% over the forecast period, which is marginally declining compared to an average of 1.44% recorded during the historic period.

Companies Mentioned

Aselsan

BAE

Boeing (McDonnell Douglas)

Construcciones Aeronuticas SA (CASA)/IPTN

FNSS Defense

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW) Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Hyundai Rotem

Istanbul Shipyard

Korean Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Sikorsky

Makina ve Kimya Endstrisi Kurumu (MKEK)

Otokar

Roketsan

Samsung Techwin

Systems Company

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI)

Havelsan

Tusas Engine Industries (TEI)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

7. Business Environment and Country Risk

