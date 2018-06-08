Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Sarah G. ten Siethoff has been named the Associate Director for the Division of Investment Management's Rulemaking Office. As Associate Director, Ms. ten Siethoff will develop recommendations for rulemaking and other policy initiatives relating to funds and investment advisers under the federal securities laws. Ms. ten Siethoff has been a member of the Division of Investment Management in a variety of positions since 2008, serving most recently as Deputy Associate Director in the Rulemaking Office.



"Sarah is a talented leader who always approaches her work with the long term interests of investors in mind," said Dalia Blass, Director of the Division of Investment Management. "Her intellectual curiosity and commitment to developing thoughtful policy recommendations for the benefit of Main Street investors has earned her the respect of her colleagues across the Commission. I look forward to Sarah's continued leadership and counsel in her new role."



Chairman Jay Clayton added, "I have worked directly with Sarah and I agree with and fully endorse Dalia's assessment of Sarah's skills and the decision to promote her to this important role."



Ms. ten Siethoff added, "I am honored to lead the Rulemaking Office and continue working with the talented staff in the Division of Investment Management and throughout the Commission to serve American investors and help develop a fair and efficient regulatory framework for funds and investment advisers."



Prior to her SEC service, Ms. ten Siethoff was an Associate with Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton LLP. Ms. ten Siethoff received her law degree from Yale Law School, where she was a Case Notes Editor of the Yale Law Journal. She also holds a master's degree in international relations from Yale University, and a bachelor's degree with highest distinction from the University of Virginia.