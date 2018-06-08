

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump on Friday expressed support for a bipartisan bill intended to protect state marijuana policies.



'I really do,' Trump said when asked if he supports the bill introduced Thursday by Senators Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Representatives David Joyce, R-Ohio, and Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore.



'I support Senator Gardner,' the president added. 'I know exactly what he's doing; we're looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.'



The Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act would prevent federal interference with state marijuana legalization laws.



Trump's indication of support comes even though his own Justice Department rescinded an Obama-era policy that limited enforcement of federal marijuana prohibition in states that legalized pot in some form.



'In 2012, Coloradans legalized marijuana at the ballot box and the state created an apparatus to regulate the legal marijuana industry,' said Gardner. 'But because of the one-size-fits-all federal prohibition, state decisions like this put Colorado and other states at odds with the federal government.'



'The federal government is closing its eyes and plugging its ears while 46 states have acted,' he added. 'The bipartisan STATES Act fixes this problem once and for all by taking a states' rights approach to the legal marijuana question.'



The authors of the bill said forty-six states currently have laws permitting or decriminalizing marijuana or marijuana-based products.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



