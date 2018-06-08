

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Spring has announced a new limited-time plan 'Kickstart' that will give new customers unlimited data, talk and text for $15 a month per line.



This plan will be available online starting June 8th and will only be available for a limited time.



'Whether you need one line or four lines, they're just $15 each. No catch, no surprises,' Allan Samson, Senior Vice President, Acquisition Marketing said in a statement.



Meanwhile, to opt for the new plan a customer is required to port in and sign up for a new line of service, and will need to either bring his own phone or buy a new one outright. The customer would also be required to enroll in autopay, too.



'Kickstart' customers will also be limited to 480p video, music up to 500 Kbps and gaming streams up to 2 Mbps.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX