Universal Solar Technology, Inc.: Universal Solar Technology, Inc and WebWed, Inc. Sign MOU to Expand Reach into the Area of Legal Technology

Companies Intend to Impact $70 Billion Marriage Industry

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2018 / Universal Solar Technology, Inc. (UST, Inc.) and WebWed, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining how the two companies can work together for expanding the reach of WebWed's proprietary online platform to perform legal marriages. This move is a part of the plan of both companies to reposition into broader markets. Universal Solar Technology, Inc. is redirecting from solar manufacturing to energy, software, transportation and disruptive technologies. WebWed, Inc. has developed an innovative and cutting-edge software with the ability to adopt to a broad range of applications. The impact is not just domestic but international.

"We are very excited to work with Universal Solar Technology, Inc. said JC and Randy Banks, Principals of WebWed, Inc. Our objective is to merge the three most powerful elements of the world: Love, Law and Technology, to afford individuals from all walks of life and corners of the word, the opportunity to wed on an affordable global platform." They further added, "Teaming up with Universal Solar Technology, Inc. will provide an opportunity to experience the growth that comes with being in partnership with a publicly traded company."

WebWed, Inc. is a leading force in the effort of making legal technology available, affordable and beneficial to couples who circumstances require a unique method of bringing their loved ones together for the experience of their wedding. Specifically, their online wedding platform, powered by proprietary software, is positioned to be the catalyst in transforming the $70 plus billion-dollar wedding industry. This transformation happens by making global attendance to the happy couple's big day possible regardless of their guest's physical location in the world. Paul D. Landrew, Chairman of Universal Solar Technology, added "This agreement exemplifies the dedication of JC and Randy to strengthen their corporate ability in providing innovative solutions for the social media space that leverages a uniquely untapped sector of the legal technology industry."

About Universal Solar Technology, Inc.

Incorporated in July 2007, In Nevada, Universal Solar Technology, Inc. (OTC PINK: UNSS) is a publicly traded company on OTC Markets. The company is currently repositioning itself in the energy, software, transportation and disruptive technology sectors. Please find more information at www.universalsolartechnology.com.

About WebWed Mobile, Inc

Founded in June 2015, WebWed is a web-based marriage platform. The company's objective is to merge the three most powerful elements of the world; Love, Law and Technology equaling WebWed Mobile. The company currently employs six people in the Washington, DC area. Please find more information at www.webwedmobile.com.

