Sheffield-based aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business Benchmark has raised £19m to fund its new Chilean joint- venture with Empresas Aquachile, the world's sixth largest salmonid producer. Benchmark acquired a 49% interest in the breeding and genetics joint-venture for $16.25m when it signed an agreement with Empresas AquaChile. Benchmark anticipates the project will raise EBITDA by £1.81m in the four months to 30 September and roughly £2.4m for the full year. The firm raised ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...