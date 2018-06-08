Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Congress is in the process of actively considering legislation to federalize PREPA to address the inability of PREPA to meet its obligations. Greenbriar is the only renewable energy developer that is actively and directly working with key Members of Congress and their staff in supporting federalization. We are optimistic that such legislation will be enacted during this session of Congress.

Federalizing PREPA will provide renewable energy developers assurances from the US government that will help with long term stability of the electrical grid and a return to an Investment Grade credit rating.

The company grants 150,000 common share stock purchase options to a consultant at $1.10 per share for a term of 5 years.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

A leading developer of renewable energy, sustainable real estate and smart energy products. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

