

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Friday before ending the day roughly flat.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.937 percent.



The choppy trading on the day came as traders kept a close eye on any developments out of the G7 summit in Canada.



The summit is expected to focus on trade relations amid the ongoing dispute over President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.



Trump continued his tough talk on trade as he prepared to head to the meeting, arguing that the U.S. is being treated very unfairly on trade.



In posts on Twitter ahead of the summit, Trump lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.



'Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the U.S. massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'The EU trade surplus with the U.S. is $151 Billion, and Canada keeps our farmers and others out. Look forward to seeing them tomorrow.'



Trump described Trudeau as 'indignant' for bringing up the relationship between the U.S. and Canada without mentioning Canadian tariffs on U.S. dairy products.



'Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn't happen, we come out even better!' Trump tweeted.



In remarks to reporters before the leaving for the summit, Trump suggested Russia should be included in the meeting of major industrialized countries.



Next week's trading could be impacted by reaction to several significant events, including the G7 summit, Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.



Reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales, and industrial production may also attract some attention.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to sell $32 billion worth of three-year notes and $22 billion worth of ten-year notes next Monday and $14 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX