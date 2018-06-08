

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a new indictment against President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a Russian business colleague on Friday that includes charges related to witness tampering.



The indictment includes two new charges against Manafort and the first public charges against Konstantin Kilimnik, who is alleged to have ties to Russian intelligence.



Manafort and Kilimnik were charged with obstructing justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice for knowingly and intentionally attempting to corruptly persuade another person.



The filing of the indictment comes after Mueller's office accused Manafort and an associate of attempting to tamper with witnesses earlier this week.



The indictment maintains five other prior criminal charges against Manafort related to his lobbying work for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine, including conspiracy against the U.S.



Earlier on Friday, Trump was asked if he had considered pardoning Manafort or his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under criminal investigation in New York.



'I haven't thought about any of it. It certainly is far too early to be thinking about that,' Trump said. 'They haven't been convicted of anything. There's nothing to pardon.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX