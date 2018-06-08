Stocks on the Continent finished slightly lower, but off their lows of the session in most cases, as traders played it safe going into the G7 Quebec summit at the weekend and what analysts at Danske Bank said was "the mother of all weeks ahead". Setting the mood, following a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, on Thursday afternoon, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "No one is forever. Maybe the American president doesn't care being isolated today, but we don't care being ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...