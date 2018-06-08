Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - Montan Mining Corp. (TSXV: MNY) (FSE: S5GM) (SSE: MNYC) ("Montan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its June 7th annual and special general meeting of shareholders, and that all Resolutions proposed for the meeting were passed by participating shareholders.

In particular, the Resolution to approve Lions Bay Capital Inc. as a Control Person of the Company was passed by a vote of over 99% of voting shareholders. The Company and Lions Bay will now proceed to settle $1.03 million of Company indebtedness (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") through issuance to Lions Bay of 20,649,774 Company common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. On completion of the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Company will have 48,755,222 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Shares for Debt Transaction will result in Lions Bay becoming a control person of Montan. The Shares for Debt Transaction is conditional upon obtaining final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company is also now working to close a previously announced financing that is expected to close immediately prior to closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction, and on completion of the Shares for Debt Transaction and the financing the Company will have approximately 60,755,222 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The financing consists of 12,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to $600,000. Each unit consists of one common share and a whole warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share at $0.06 per share for one (1) year after the closing date.

Montan Mining's objective is to reduce corporate debt and recapitalise the company, as an important step in enabling the company to pursue and execute on value accretive activities, commencing with the restart of the Company's wholly owned Cerro Dorado gold processing plant in southern Peru

Board Changes

Following the passing of all the resolutions at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Montan Mining Corp on June 7, 2018, including LBI becoming a control person of Montan Mining Corp., LBI director Bahay Ozcakmak has agreed to join the board of directors of Montan Mining Corp.. Concurrently, LBI director, Gord Fretwell will be stepping down from LBI board of directors.

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSXV-listed Investment Issuer that is focussed on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it will provide public and private companies early-stage financial support by way of equity or debt.

For more information, please visit: www.lionsbaycapital.com

About Montan Mining Corp.

Montan Mining Corp. is an emerging gold producer focusing on monetizing mining assets in Peru. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and finance expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value, now anchored by Lions Bay Capital Inc.

For more information, please visit: www.montanmining.ca

On behalf of the Board of Montan.

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@montanmining.ca

On behalf of the Board of Lions Bay.

John Byrne

Director

Tel: +61 3 9236 2800

Email: jbyrne@lionsbaycapital.com

Investor Contact - Montan Mining.:

Luis F. Zapata

Executive Chairman

Tel: +1.604.358.1382

Tel: +51.999.968.827 (Peru)

Email: lzapata@montanmining.ca

Investor Contact - Lions Bay Capital

Bahay Ozcakmak

Director

Tel: +61 3 9236 2800

Email: bahay@lionsbaycapital.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "will", "plan", "intends", "may", "will", "could", "expects", "anticipates" and similar expressions. Further disclosure of the risks and uncertainties facing Montan and other forward-looking statements are discussed in Montan's Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to completion of the restructuring of Montan, settling certain debts of Montan, the creation of Lions Bay as a control person of Montan and obtaining shareholder approval thereof, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the raising and use of proceeds of a financing, expectations regarding Montan's financing requirements and future financings of Montan.Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from include, but are not limited to, inability to raise funding, not reaching final agreement with contracting parties, inability to obtain regulatory approvals, commodity prices, fluctuations in revenues and expenses of the Company, need for additional funding, availability of such additional funding and that funding will be on acceptable terms, retention of key employees, economic conditions, currency fluctuations, competition and regulations, legal proceedings and risks related to operations in foreign countries.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.